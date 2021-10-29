Announce $150 million investment to train next generation of creators

By Juliet Umeh

Social Media Service Provider, Facebook has rebanded its company name to Meta to accommodate more social technologies.

The company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg, disclosed this on Thursday at Facebook’s Connect 2021 conference.

He explained that other apps and technologies remain the same under the company called Meta while he also announced $150-million investment in immersive learning to train the next generation of creators.

Zuckerberg said: “Our new company brand captures where our company is going and the future we want to help build.

“We chose “Meta” because it can mean “beyond,” and captures our commitment to building social technologies that take us beyond what digital connection makes possible today.

“We are also introducing a new logo and color to accompany our new company brand. The logo is treated in a blue gradient – as a nod to our heritage.

“It’s designed to be experienced in 3D so that it truly comes to life in the metaverse – where you can move through it and around it.

“Meta’s focus will be to bring the metaverse to life and help people connect, find communities and grow businesses.

“The metaverse will feel like a hybrid of today’s online social experiences, sometimes expanded into three dimensions or projected into the physical world.

“It will let you share immersive experiences with other people even when you can’t be together, and do things together you couldn’t do in the physical world.

It’s the next evolution in a long line of social technologies, and it’s ushering in a new chapter for our company.

“I’m proud of what we’ve built so far, and I’m excited about what comes next — as we move beyond what’s possible today, beyond the constraints of screens, beyond the limits of distance and physics, and towards a future where everyone can be present with each other, create new opportunities and experience new things.

It is a future that is beyond any one company and that will be made by all of us.

“Right now, our brand is so tightly linked to one product that it can’t possibly represent everything that we’re doing today, let alone in the future.

Over time, I hope that we are seen as a metaverse company, and I want to anchor our work and identity on what we’re building toward.” Zuckerberg said.

Alongside its vision for the metaverse, he also shared more about the progress the company is making today with some of the foundational elements across its Augmented Reality,bAR & Virtual Reality, VR technologies.

The tech giant said: “We also announced new tools to help people build for the metaverse, including Presence Platform, which will enable new mixed reality experiences on Quest 2, and a $150-million investment in immersive learning to train the next generation of creators.

