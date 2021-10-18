From L – R Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Hon Andrew Emwanta, President World Medical Association (WMA), Dr Osahon Enabulele, his wife, Dr (Mrs) Joan Enabulele, former Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Patrick Okundia and others at Benin Airport yesterday to receive Enabulele photo by Ozioruva Aliu

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE newly elected President of the World Medical Association (WMA) Dr Osahon Enabulele has said that there was need for the government of Nigeria and those of other African countries to understand the connections between the government and the health sector whihcindctaes giving it priority to enable to compete globally.

Speaking at the Benin Airport on Sunday where he was received by colleagues, friends and family members after his election as the president of the global association, aso said that there was need for the government to understand the role of medical practitioners to avert cases of incessant strikes in the country.

Enabulele also lamented that a Nigerian is becoming the president of WMA forth first since it was formed 74 years ago.

He said: “It is amazing that for the most populous country in Africa this was the first time it has happened since 1947. It shows that a lot still needs to be done to influence that global space so I want to thank everybody who prayed for this and worked with me on this journey.

“I am excited, I am encouraged and determined more than ever before to commit myself to further contributions to influence the global space for the benefit of Africa and for the benefit of Nigeria.

“It is a very dazzling opportunity not only to us in Nigeria but indeed in Africa to tell the world that we are no less than those in those other spaces and I think that is where the synergy has to come in and I want to therefore appreciate the felicitations of the federal government of Nigeria and of course the Edo State government and Delta State government and other traditional rulers including the Sultan of Sokoto.”

On incessant strikes, he said: “It takes two to tango, solutions have always been proffered on how to stem the spate of industrial actions in the country’s health sector what we seek to do is to be able to get to some reasonable understanding particularly by the employers of labour towards ensuring that those basic demands are not seen as extra-ordinary or as things that ordinarily as stated by Hippocrates in his original constriction of the Hippocratic oath that they would do everything to ensure that there is uninterrupted service delivery in our various respective workplaces so it is for us t be able create that understanding that health is wealth, that health is productivity, that health is security and health is needed towards ensuring that human capital development is ensured.

“What we see across Africa and indeed in Nigeria is that perhaps some of our political leaders are yet to understand the nexus and that is the education we have been doing over the years. Outside the country for instance, a lot of leaders see it as an issue even for political contests.”