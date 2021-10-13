Governor Godwin Obaseki

By Akpokona Omafuaire, BENIN

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has vowed not to leave the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, just as the state chapter of the party ratified the suspension of the National South-South Vice Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih, member of the House of Representatives representing Oredo federal constituency, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama; state Secretary of Edo State PDP, Hilary Otsu; PDP Chairman in Oredo LGA, Oduwa Igbinosun, and Chairman of PDP in Oredo Ward Four, Mr Friday Enaruna.

Obaseki said: “I will not leave PDP. I am the leader of PDP and by the grace of God, I will lead PDP well.

“Anybody that doesn’t want me to lead or want to accept my leadership will leave PDP for me.”

The suspension of Orbih and others was ratified by all PDP leaders across the 18 LGAs and the three senatorial districts of the state at an enlarged meeting of the leaders of the party in Benin City.

The motion for the ratification of the suspension was moved by Mike Nosa-Ehima, a leader of PDP in Oredo LGA and seconded by Sylvanus Eruaga, a leader of the party from Etsako West LGA.

Addressing the party leaders, Nosa-Ehima said: “All those that have refused to allow the party to grow are being suspended in the interest of the PDP.”

Earlier at the meeting, Governor Obaseki, said: “There are people who have continued to feed you with lies. That is the nature of their politics, if there is no confusion they will not eat.

“Last year, when we join you, we started a movement that has never happened in Edo before not even in our politics.

“If we go for election today, we will win by 85 percent. It means we don’t have meaningful opposition and if this is the situation, we should not create opposition inside.

“We are here to stay and invest in PDP. I am the governor to join PDP last and was made chairman of our e-registration process, so why should I leave the party.

“We came to meet PDP as a solid party, the only true party in this country while others are special purpose vehicles for elections.

“I said come let us harmonise and the harmonization is to carry everybody along. We don’t need to lie in politics. Politics is a game of numbers.

“For one year I have been begging for us to harmonise, went round when we wanted to make appointments and the number of applications, we have been almost same number with the petition we received, it shows we have not harmonised.

“I call all of you leaders of the party to come together to build a solid party. We won our election last year because of our cooperation.

“United will stand and divided will fall. We are in PDP now for over a year.

“We can’t escape from harmonization if we want to go for National Convention. I have almost 300 to 400 political appointments I want to make.

“People are greedy, politics is all about to give and take. I appreciate PDP, we came, we won, we are not leaving PDP, will not accept any opposition within PDP, if you are not happy with my leadership, you can leave us.

“Let’s all of us harmonise, some local governments have done theirs, while some are still far behind.

“By this weekend, please complete the harmonization. I am here to assure you that there is something for everyone that has worked for us and continues to work for us.

“The important thing is for us to continue to grow our party,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria