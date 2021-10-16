Chinonso

For real estate guru and Chief Executive Officer of Ubahec Enterprises , Ubani Henry Chinonso, conceptualising and starting up Ubahec Enterprises Nig Ltd and Ubahec Global Services and Homes Limited did not come without tough, complex and perplexing challenges.

The upwardly mobile and result driven entrepreneur, has also spoken on how social media is being used to reinvent the way real estate business is being run in Nigeria, touting it as the new the new money businessmen and women need to embrace in order to make bountiful harvest and take their businesses to the next level of growth and greatness.

Speaking in an interview with reporters in his cosy office in Lagos, Ubani Chinonso, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Ubahec Global Services and Homes Limited, said he was inspired to float Ubahec Enterprises Nig Ltd by a combination of factors.

According to the CEO of Ubahec Enterprises “I have always had a strong passion for ownership of a real estate business because of the importance of housing in a man’s life.

“We all know what a house does for a family. Without a house, it’s simply impossible to settle and to be at the forefront of providing housing solutions to the society gives me so much joy,”

Speaking on the role of social media in the real estate sector, the founder of Ubahec Enterprises Nig Ltd, said, “Social media is the new money and has a big influence on information. It keeps up updated on trending developments in the world and also helps us to show the world what we can do. It exposes our talents and gifts for the world to see. In my estimation, it holds about 70 per cent impact in our successful journey thus far.”

Speaking on the services that his two fledgling companies offer to the discerning public, the boss of Ubahec Enterprises Nig Ltd said, “we are property developers, estate and land agents. Generally, we deal in real estate of every description. We purchase, acquire, sell, lease, let and do everything in the industry’s value chain.

Continuing, the CEO of Ubahec Enterprises Said , “We provide advisory services in Nigeria and overseas on matters relating to infrastructure and related allied activities of infrastructural sector.”

According to the founder of Ubahec Enterprises Nig Ltd, motivating the youths to make the best of their lives is a drive that keeps him focused all the time.

“My experience is creative and industrious to motivate the youths and get them involved to invest in real estate. This will guarantee them wealth in the future,” added the driving force behind Ubahec Enterprises Located in Lagos, South-West Nigeria, the broad-based future of Ubahec Enterprises is to undertake project development and promotion of infrastructure-related project for enhancing industrialization.

“We empower the youths to know that real estate business is simply to get the future secured as it is a big empowerment and job opportunities to both the educated and non- educated alike.”