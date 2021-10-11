By Steve Oko

Senator Emma Nwaka has said that the recommendation by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi-led zoning committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which ceded the national chairmanship slot of the party to the North, has disappointed those expecting the party’s collapse.

He noted that the committee was less concerned about “the North vs South equation” in arriving at its decision which he insisted has nothing to do with zoning of presidential ticket of the party in 2023.

According to him, the committee in fact, followed the precedence set by a similar committee set up by the party in 2017.

Nwaka insisted that “those who are expecting PDP to collapse over the issue of where the presidential candidate of the party will come from will sorely be disappointed”.

Senator Nwaka who was also a member of the committee told Vanguard that the adoption of the committee’s report by the National Executive Committee, NEC, which is the highest decision-making organ of PDP was an endorsement of its thoroughness.

The former Chairman of PDP, Abia State, said that the enemies of the party had wished that the party be plunged into crisis as a result of zoning but expressed joy at the maturity with which the committee handled it.

Senator Nwaka said that the committee was guided by the Constitution of the party which provides that aside from equity and justice, the variegated nature of Nigeria must be taken into account in allocating party offices, which provision is in tandem with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He expressed joy that majority of the party faithful as well as the NEC were delighted with the work done by the committee.

” The icing on the cake is that NEC has given its imprimatur to the committee’s report”, he said.

He said that PDP remains Nigeria’s only hope of redemption from APC’s misrule.

“PDP remains one big family focused on how to liberate Nigeria from the quagmire into which the Buhari administration has thrown it”, he declared.

Senator Nwaka said that APC’s days in power were numbered, predicted that PDP would rebound as the ruling national party come 2023.

Vanguard News Nigeria