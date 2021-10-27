We're offering customers unlimited value with Berekete Plus Plus ― Glo

Telecommunications service provider, Globacom, has announced an enhancement of its popular tariff plan, Berekete, where customers talk endlessly to friends, loved ones, and business partners without heavy impact on their wallets.

The new plan is called Berekete Plus Plus and will allow subscribers to enjoy a 700% bonus (400% for voice and 300% for data) on every recharge, to call all networks in Nigeria.

The company which announced the price plan in a statement issued to the press over the weekend noted that “with the offering, every new customer gets a welcome bonus of N1,000 upon successful activation of their lines, which involves registering the SIM, recharging with a minimum of N100, and making the first call.

“The welcome bonus includes N800 to call all networks at the rate of 75 kobo per second, while N200 will be used for data, which equals 200MB data. The welcome bonus is however a one-off benefit.”

Subscribers to Berekete Plus Plus will enjoy quality browsing time, massive downloads, and the chance to watch movies on Glo TV, all with the same recharge. Furthermore, new customers on the plan will receive an additional data bonus on first recharge of the month, every month for six months. The Berekete Plus Plus package also includes up to 100% bonus on every data plan purchased by customers every month for 4 months.

The statement also highlighted that a recharge of N100 comes with N400 voice bonus for calls to all networks as well as a 100MB data bonus on the first recharge of the month for browsing. Equally, N500 recharge gives 550MB data bonus on the first recharge of the month and N2,000 voice bonus for calls to all networks.

Subscribers recharging with N1, 000 will be rewarded with N4,000 voice bonus for calls to all networks and 1,100MB data bonus on first recharge of the month.

Vanguard News Nigeria