By Omeiza Ajay

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC have expressed greater commitment to reducing social inequality and unemployment in their various States, pledging not to shy away from implementing initiatives in that regard.

Chairman of the APC Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu made the pledge in a statement issued Saturday in Abuja.

The governors equally felicitated with their counterpart in Gombe state, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

“As we rejoice with HE Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, we also reaffirmed our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria”, the governors pledged.

They also acknowledged and commended Yahaya’s “leadership, vision and commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria”.

“Guided by our party, APC, you have been a consistent and selfless contributor to progressive initiatives towards developing our states and Nigeria. We also recognise your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Gombe State.

“As Governor of Gombe State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you are a shining light of our politics! “, They declared.

