



The Bauchi State Water and Sewage Corporation (BSWSC), says it has maintain regular supply of over 60 million cubic liters of water daily to Bauchi and its environs.



Alhaji Aminu Gital, the Managing Director of the Corporation, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Bauchi on Friday.



Gital said the pumping capacity of the water was jerked up sequel to the upgrade of the Gubi Water Treatment plant and reticulation system with support of the World Bank.



He said that the pumping capacity was evisaged to reach about 75 million liters daily supply, to meet the growing demand for water in the metropolis in the next eight years.



The Managing Director said that the Corporation expended about N110 million monthly on procurement of water treatment chemicals, payment of salaries, settlement of electricity tarriff and routine maintenance.



He said that the Corporation utilised about 1,500 metric tones of aluminium sulphur, 750 tones of Soda ashe and 60 metric tones of chlorine for water treatment annually.



Gital also called on water consumers to ensure prompt settlement of their bills to enhance its operations disconnection, warning that the Corporation would soon disconnect defaulters.



“The projected monthly revenue stand at N22 million, however, we hardly generate N5 million due to the poor attitude of water consumers especially those in the medium, low and the high density areas,” he said.



Gital reiterated the state government commitment to ensure uninterrupted portable water supply to the people.