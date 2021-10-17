The university main gate

…Says SUG awards N2.5m scholarship to indigent students

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Prof Abayomi Fasina, has said the institution is strategically working with security agencies and investing hugely in purchase of security gadgets to fight cases of cultism, internet fraud, advanced fee fraud, prostitution and other vicious attitudes that are rearing their ugly heads on campuses.

The Vice Chancellor stated that though, the university is monitoring the students deploying covert technological accessories and security experts, but restated that any student apprehended for any of the foregoing would be expelled to protect the school’s image.

He revealed that the Students Union Government (SUG) of the institution has awarded N2.5 million scholarship to poor students to aid the completion of their academic careers.

The Professor of Soil Science, said students who benefited were those that fell victims of emergency situations like parents or guardians’ deaths , loss of jobs by financiers, incapacitation and other terrible circumstances that can stall completion of education.

The academic spoke in Oye Ekiti on Friday while administering matriculation oath on 7,000 admitted students for the 2021/22 academic session.

Addressing the new students across 11 faculties, Fasina urged them to shun “cultism, Internet fraud, indecent dressing, Internet fraud, advanced fee fraud popularly called 419, examination malpractices” and other vices that could derail their focus.

Fasina also presented insurance certificates to 25 poor students whose education have been insured by NICON insurance in a process facilitated by the school to make life comfortable for people from financially-deficient backgrounds .

He said: “The management- students rapport is very cordial and superb here. As part of this, the SUG on its own gave N100,000 each to pay tuition of 25 students to be able to complete their courses. We also introduced Work -study programme for students who are financially challenged .

“We also created scholarship and insurance scheme . We are creating as many schemes as possible. My spirit even told me to sponsor five brilliant students from some faculties that I will pick indiscriminately. This will be students who are on first class grade” .

Fasina stated that his administration is moving fast on its development agenda, assuring that the university will begin admission for Medicine and Surgery in the next academic session.

“We are moving very fast. We are in a haste to develop this university. We are constructing Six or seven classrooms and will be completed soon. We are creating facilities for the students. Our post graduate students are coming up. We want to provide leadership that is very solid and which our successors can follow.

“We have our security network and depending on prayers to solve a lot of problems. We have security gadgets and security agencies who are working hard. We want to make our students to compete for scholarship, it is only when you are not engaged that you go wayward. I will not spare anyone that flouts the rules, including lecturers.

“The management just dismissed some lecturers for sexual harassment. We want to operate in an environment that has sanity. Character moulding is very important. A friend once said If you lost your wealth, nothing is lost, if you lost your health, something is lost, if you lost your character, all is lost.

“Discipline is very important .We just expelled three students for examination malpractices. We are not going to take nonsense here, so all the students must face their studies. Students who are not serious will be shown the way out”.