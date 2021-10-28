By Olayinka Latona

With the continuing insecurity and economic challenges facing Nigeria, what the country requires is to harness the enormous resources God has endowed her with to become a great nation, the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos Metropolitan See, Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, has said.

Archbishop Martinsl made the postulation during the annual general meeting of Nigeria Catholic Diocesan Priests’ Association NCDPA, held at St. Leo Catholic Church, Ikeja, Lagos.

Addressing newsmen after the opening mass of the Holy Spirit, Adewale said the country’s problems were enormous and were mostly due to the inability of leaders to harness available resources for the country’s good.

In his words: “Insecurity certainly is number one problem of Nigeria today and I think the government should look at the root cause of insecurity. With the abundant of resources Nigeria is blessed with, one is left with the conclusion that if the resources are well harnessed and managed, Nigeria would soon overcome the challenges of insecurity and poverty currently bedevilling the country.

“And to my own understanding, poverty is one of the root cause of insecurity, lack of job opportunity and therefore people who did not have something to look forward to are very willing tool in the hand of mischief maker. If the youths are employ, they won’t be available for the banditry or Boko Haram.

“On the other hand we have religious extremist who are literally holding the country by the jugular and literally making life difficult for the masses. If our security agencies are fighting the insecurity with all sincerity, I think things will be a lot better.

Also speaking is the president of NCDPA, Rev Fr Sylvester Omoke from the Catholic Diocese of Oturkpo, Benue State, said the essence of the group is for Nigerian diocesan priests to come together and forge a common front in propagating the gospel, lamenting how priests had been killed and kidnapped over the past years.

NCDPA is an umbrella body of all indigenous diocesan Catholic priests drawn from all the Catholic dioceses across the 36 states of the federation and Abuja.