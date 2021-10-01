By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Erstwhile Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, on Thursday, identified strict adherence to the rule of law as a panacea to myriads of problems facing the country.

Dogara, in a speech he delivered as Chairman of the Rule of Law Summit, organised by Law Student’s Association of Nigeria, in Abuja, said it was imperative for the Federal Government to ensure that laws apply equally to all people, all the time.

He maintained that it would be impossible for the nation to relegate the rule of the law to the background and still pretend that it has a functional democracy.

The former Speaker, whose speech was read at the event by member of the House of Reps for Karu/Keffi/Kokona Federal constituency, Jonathan Gaza, said there was need for government to always balance the demand of national security and public interest.

He said: “While it may be contended that strict conformity with the formalism and legalism of the rule of law may result into some unjust result; however, the rule of law still remains the bulwark of good governance and sustenance of the social contract between the state and the governed.

“In its simplest form, the concept of the ‘rule of law’ means that we are subject to clearly defined laws and legal principles (rather than the personal whims of powerful people), and that those laws apply equally to all people, all the time.

“The idea that no one is above the law, though foreign, is now a foundational principle of our jurisprudence, even if its implementation remains more aspirational than actual.

“I must say that as a disciple of democracy; we cannot abandon the rule of law and still keep our democracy.

“Thus, rule of law, is seen as one of the fulcrum of democracy and good governance as opposed to authoritarian or arbitrary government.

“In contradistinction to above is the concept of national security which aimed at limiting the province of personal liberty in the overall interest of the state and for public good.

“It is always a delicate issue to balance the demand of national security and public interest.

“While the state would like to promulgate legislations and adopt policies that will continue to curtail individual rights, citizens will rely on the personal liberty provisions within the constitution and international instruments to put the state in check.

“The judiciary is saddled with the responsibility of mediating between the state and the individuals to determine the appropriate province of the rule of law within the legal system.

“This delicate balance has proved to be one of the albatross of constitutionalism in Nigeria and currently trending in Nigeria is the position of the Executive that rule of law is subject to the supremacy of the nation’s security and national interest.

“National interest is construed mainly as the defence of the state but it is much wider than just defending or protecting the state but extends to the defence and protection of the citizen and the economy”, Dogara added.

In his opening remarks, convener of the summit, Blessing Agbomere, noted that though the country has reasonable laws in all aspects of its national life, he said the problem was implementation and enforcement of the laws.

“In any society where there is no respect for rule of law, there is always an anarchy and we cannot call that a society.

“Where there is no law, even the government itself will fail. There is need for government and individuals to adhere to the tenets and principles of rule of law for good governance.

“If we adhere to the rule of law, it means our lives will be governed by the laws that we have made”, he added.