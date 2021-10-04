.

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Sunday commiserated with the Nigerian Army and the Olupako of Share, Oba Haruna Olawale Suleiman over the death of Brigadier-General Dayo Apere, describing the development as a huge blow to the Army and Kwara State, especially Share town from where the officer hailed.

The Governor also condoled with the family of the Brigadier-General, a member of the 38 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy and commissioned into the Nigerian Army, who died on Saturday.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the Nigerian Army, members of the 38 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy, the Olupako of Share, the entire Share community, and the immediate family of the officer. It is indeed one tragedy too many. I appeal to the family and everyone who mourns to take the death of this well-decorated officer with equanimity while praying God to comfort them at this trying time and always,” the Governor said in a statement.

“We have indeed lost a fine and dedicated officer in the deceased. May God Almighty repose the soul of the late Brigadier-General Dayo Apere.”

Vanguard News Nigeria