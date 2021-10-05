By Steve Oko

The Nigeria Army has vowed to deny members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB; bandits, kidnappers and criminal elements “freedom of action in Abia State”.

Brigade Commander, 14 Brigade Ohafia, Brigadier Gen. Mohammed who made the vow Tuesday, while flagging off Operation Golden Dawn at Ohafia, warned criminal elements to relocate from the state.

He explained that the exercise which was launched Monday in Enugu, would last till December 23.

According to him, the special operation which will be staged in synergy with other security agencies, is tailored towards enhancing the security of lives and property of innocent law-abiding citizens during the “ember months”.

Brigadier Wabili said that: “Within Abia and beyond, some criminal elements particularly the proscribed IPOB group have continued to disrupt socio-economic activities in clear violation of rights of people to freely move about and interact without hindrance.

” These criminals are known to rob shop owners, terrorise commutters and murder innocent persons at will.

” We are also aware of security threats posed by the activities of terrorists, kidnappers, car-jackers, armed robbers, cultists, drug peddlers among others.”

The Brigade Commander said that “tracking these infractions and many others not mentioned will be the main target of the the Golden Dawn exercise.”

He further noted that the exercise “seeks to provide secure environment that will be condusive for business and other socio-economic activities in the state”.

Gen. Wabili urged law-abiding citizens of the state not to panic about the exercise, assuring that it is for their safety and not meant to hurt them.

The Army later distributed educational materials to pupils of Ogbokwe Primary School Asaga Ohafia, saying that the exercise is also aimed at promoting civil/ military cooperation.

He said that the exercise would also witness free medical outreach, voluntary sanitation and other social activities.

In his remarks, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, commended the Army for the operation which he said would help to flush out criminal elements from the state.

The Governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joe Osuji, expressed confidence in the capability of the Army in dealing with criminal elements terrorising the state.

He restated the readiness of his administration to partner security agencies in ensuring protection of lives and property of residents and visitors.

Vanguard News Nigeria