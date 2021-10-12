By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The House of Representatives Tuesday rushed through the legislative business of the day, decrying the unbearable heat in the chamber.

A member of the House, Rep. Haruna Dederi (APC-Kano), through Point of Order, had pleaded for the plenary to be adjourned.

While raising the order, he said “Sir, Order 7 of the rules of this House has given you powers to absolutely control whatever goes on here to preserve decorum.

“To preserve the atmosphere within which we should operate. We are suffocating because the place is extremely hot.

“In my opinion Sir, we could have a way of either adjourning the business of the day or give time so that the air conditioners can be out in proper shape.

“Whatever thing that you can do to save us from this physical situation in which we live”.

In his response, the Speaker said, “It is a good point and it is something I just confirmed with the deputy speaker.

“I think what we would do is, read your titles and go to your prayers, we put the question to debates and we try and run through this as quickly as we can because we have a couple of matters under consideration for committee of the whole, which I think we should quickly address.

“We take this one and go straight to consideration of reports, so we can leave here”.

Tuesday, makes it the second time the House, would be cutting short business, due to inconvenience in the Chamber.

Vanguard News Nigeria