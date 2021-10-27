



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo Chapter, on Tuesday said it would attend the PDP National convention scheduled to take place in Abuja this weekend, as a united family.

Mr Chris Nehikhare, State Publicity Secretary of the party, announced this while briefing newsmen on the state of preparedness of the chapter for the convention.

Nehikhare disclosed that the state chapter had prepared all its elected national and statutory delegates for the election of the national executives.

“And the first step we will be taking is to elect the new executive during the convention. An executive that will pilot the party to victory come 2023.

“In doing that, the party a couple of days ago unveiled the convention logo, slogan and theme with the title: ”Come let’s rescue Nigeria together”.

“It is our umbrella covering over Nigeria, and you know our umbrella is big enough to accommodate all manners and shades of people for the common good of the country,” he said.

He disclosed that the party’s plan was to have a country where there would be security, vibrant economy, affordable living standard, affordable health and education which is key to sustainable development for the country.

“So the clarion call for Nigerians to come and join hands with the PDP to rescue the country cannot be done at a better time than now.

“That is why we want everybody to join hands to rescue Nigeria, because doing nothing, changes nothing.

“We all have to understand that Nigeria is our country,” he said.

Nehikhare also announced that just as national positions were zoned to other states, the position of the Deputy National Youth Leader had been zoned to Edo.

He disclosed that the state chapter already had a candidate for the position, in the person of Mr Timothy Osadolor.