Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday intensified moves to repeal the State’s Consumer Protection Agency law and replace it with an amended version that is more people-friendly and aimed at strengthening the rights of residents.

The Bill, which also aims to eliminate substandard and hazardous products the state, scaled second reading with Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, committing it to the Committee on Commerce and Industry.

Presenting, the Chairman House Committee on Commerce and Industry, Bisi Yusuff, said the Law should not only be reviewed but repealed and re-enacted.

Yusuff noted that, presently, there are hazardous products prevalent the country and many people are falling victims of these sub-standard products. The implementation of the existing law needs to be seriously addressed.

According to him, “What we call soft drinks today if they are subjected to laboratory test, 95 percent of the contents are sugar. The implication is that we consume so much sugar which leads to diabetes and is going on because nobody takes them to court.”

In his contributions, the Majority Leader, Sanai Agunbiade, Ikorodu 1, stated that, if enacted the Bill would give value for products bought or services paid for by consumers. It is a balanced procedure for both consumers and producers of products. The bill if passed into law will empower the agency more in achieving its stated mandate.

Also, the Deputy Speaker, Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni, said that the Bill would give room for social media engagement between the agency and the general public to enhance quick response to their complaints.

Meanwhile, the House also said it will soon pass the State Data Protection Bill with a view to protecting private information of individual and corporate organizations in the State.

The Bill has gone through second reading was presented by a member of the House, Lanre Afinni, representing Lagos Island 2 to monitor data movements to avoid manipulation.

In his contribution, Femi Saheed, Kosofe 2 said that if the bill is passed into law it would reduce cyber crime and protect both the data of public and private companies.

He said: “If the bill is enacted into law, it will protect data and also enhance our economic potentials. People will want to put data in our possession”.

Also, Rotimi Abiru, representing Shomolu Constituency 2, added that the bill would generate revenue for the state, saying that there was need to take precautions, knowing full well that businesses were just recovering from COVID-19 pandemic.

Another lawmaker, Abiodun Tobun, Epe 1, said that the bill was apt because of technological advancement. “The bill will prevent fraud and transferring of information without the consent of the owner,” he said.

The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa however passed the bills over to the House Committees on Commerce and Industry and Science and Technology headed by Bisi Yusuff and Lanre Afinni, respectively to report back to the House in two weeks.