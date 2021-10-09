By Dapo Akinrefon

A Yoruba Group, Voice of Reason Advocacy for Social Development Foundation, VOR, on Saturday, launched a grassroots campaign to sensitise the Yoruba people on the need to unanimously support the campaign for the abolition of 1999 Constitution of Nigeria to pave way for a regional referendum.

The group, comprising of accomplished Yoruba Elders in the medical, academics, law, media, public relations, finance, public administration, accounting and Information Technology, said it initiated the move to let the Yoruba people know that the major factor responsible for under-development and misgovernance in Yorubaland is the 1999 Constitution which they described as fraudulent.

To actualise its vision, the group said it is sponsoring radio jingles in front line Radio Stations in Ibadan, Oyo State to pilot its mobilisation drive.

Also, VOR said in preparation for a Million-Man Consultative Forum sheduled to hold in Ibadan, it has launched a registration portal requesting the formal and informal sectors in Oyo State to register for participation.

In a statement by a member of VOR sub-committee on Mass Mobilisation, Dr. Seyi Roberts said VOR is committed towards ensuring that the masses are actively carried along in the struggle for the restoration of Yoruba Nationhood which he said “must begin with the abolition of Military Imposed and fraudulent 1999 Constitution that breeds poverty, under-development, poverty, starvation, corruption and gross misgovernance.”

Aside the ongoing Radio Campaign in Ibadan, VOR said it has erected banners and bill boards in all strategic locations in the ancient city, urging the people to register to support the #End1999Constitution.

One of the billboards were placed along Lagos-Ibadan express way, inward Ibadan, after Guru Maraji. Two banners were also sighted opposite the Ancient Mapo Hall, Ibadan while some banners were sighted in the popular Iwo Road of the ancient city and directly opposite the Premier University of Ibadan, Oyo-State.

Vanguard News Nigeria