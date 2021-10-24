Dahuru Abdulhamid (Middle)

By Bashir Bello

Dahuru Abdulhamid, a visually impaired teacher in Kano State has been offered an automatic teaching employment by the state government after seven years of volunteering service.

Abdulhamid offered to render voluntary teaching service at a Community school in his area where he teaches English Language and Government.

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje offered him automatic employment after a national daily, Daily Trust report brought him to limelight and even attracted a philanthropist who gave him a gift of a befitting house.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar said the Governor directed that the visually impaired person be placed on Grade 7 (2) and posted to Tudun Maliki Special Education School.

According to the statement, “After ushering the blind young man to the governor by the Commissioner of Education, Muhammadu Sanusi Kiru, governor Ganduje directed that, the visually impaired person, be posted to Tudun Maliki Special Education School,’’ said the statement.

“You are a real model, whose visual impairment does not stand as a stumbling block for your development.

“You are taking the right step in your life. The Kano state government is giving you automatic employment of teaching. And I have directed the state Commissioner of Education to post you to Tudun Maliki Special Education School,” Governor Ganduje was quoted to have said.

Abdulhamid obtained his primary and secondary education from Tudun Maliki Special Education School, after which he proceeded to Aminu Kano College of Islamic and Legal Studies where he obtained a National Certificate in Education (NCE) in English/Political Science and upon completion, he decided to give back to his community through voluntary services.

It was also gathered that he is currently pursuing a degree in Political Science at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

Meanwhile, Abdulhamid, 28, was born with visual impairment (blindness) in the Kofar Dawanau quarters, Dala Local Government Area, Kano State.

