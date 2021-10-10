Vincent Tobi

Entrepreneur and philanthropist, Vincent Tobi has begun the process to trademark his company. The Chief Executive Officer of Vincent Entertainment, owners of Vnation Pictures, has instituted the plans to trademark his entertainment company.

Tobi made this known in a statement from Vnation Pictures outfit.

“After due process and many consultations from far and wide, we have decided to file for our company’s trademark. Our team agreed that it’s a right step in the right direction as the company gets ready for our maiden full-length feature, Obsession,” Tobi said.

Tobi, who has also been touching the lives of indigents through the Vincent Tobi Foundation, said the move will further place the entertainment firm in a leading light.

Vnation Pictures, one of the companies under Vincent Entertainment, completed the shooting of just another feature, Obsession, starring Shaffy Bello, Mercy Aigbe, Gideon Okeke, Munachi Abii and Ghanaian film star, Benedicta Gafah.

The film was directed by rising filmmaker, Chidiebere Emmanuel Nwosu, aka Dir Mo and is scheduled for release before the end of 2021. Recently, the Vincent Tobi Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation changed the life of an indigent in Warri, Delta State, in a continuous mission to support Nigerians living below the poverty line.