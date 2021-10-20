



By Luminous Jannamike

Some aggrieved Nigerians on Wednesday took to the streets of Abuja, the nation’s capital, to commemorate the first anniversary of the #ENDSARS protest which ended with the shootings at Lekki toll gate in Lagos last year.

The protestors, numbering about 200 people, converged at the Unity Fountain Ground in Maitama before marching to the National Assembly while chanting anti-government songs.

Bearing placards with inscriptions such as: ‘We never forget 20.10.20 #EndSars Memorial’, ‘Give us justice’, ‘End police brutality’ amongst others, the demonstrators were led by former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, and human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju.

The protesters caused mild traffic gridlock along Shehu Shagari Way, Central Business District; however, they were stopped halfway into the procession to the federal legislature by a combined team of heavily armed security operatives.