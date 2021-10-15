The business sector is a dynamic and ever-evolving one that sees an influx of emergent trends and practices with new individuals and firms venturing into the field every other day.

Due to the highly competitive nature of the sector, players in the industry have to come up with various strategies to ensure they achieve long-term success. We spoke to FMA Brands Founder Mike Matuz on the importance of market disruption and taking calculated risks as strategies to achieve lasting success.

FMA Brands is an asset-management firm that thrives on building prosperous business models from initially small-scale business ideas. CEO Mike Matuz is a globally acclaimed speaker and business contriver who has interacted with various big names, both business figures and celebrities.

He opines that through market disruption, a business can attract a consumer base that had previously not been satisfied with what was being offered in the market. “Take, for instance, a market where consumers do not have a variety of products to pick from,” he starts. “They will use the product not because they desire to but because of the lack of options.

Coming up with a product that will suit their needs will oust the competitor’s product, increasing the customer base and eventually generating high revenues for the disruptive brand.”. Mike Matuz further adds that availing a specific commodity to an area where it did not exist before or simply lowering the price of the given commodity can also give a business an edge over its competitors.

Matuz continues by saying that taking calculated risks and gambles are also crucial for success. He alludes to the fact the possible outcomes are already recognized, and measures can therefore be put in place to counter any potential mishaps. “If you are not willing to risk the usual, you will have to settle for the ordinary,” he says.

Mike encourages entrants and even established businesspeople to engage in activities considered unconventional, so long as they have thought the practices through and identified their pros and cons. “While some risks may be perilous, most of them often result in significantly higher reward margins,” he explains.

FMA Brands firmly believes that businesses and enterprises ought to take calculated risks and disrupt the market norms to be successful. Proper implementation of these strategies will guarantee increased customer numbers, and consequently, higher revenues. To sum it up, high risk equals high profit.