Barely three weeks to the Anambra governorship election, Valentine Ozigbo, flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 6 election, has received the endorsement of a high-powered coalition of various Anambra associations and social groups in the diaspora.

The coalition which endorsed Mr Ozigbo consists of the Anambra State Association (ASA), UK Branch, the United Movement Worldwide For Val Ozigbo, PDP UK Chapter Diaspora Campaign, Global Consolidation Movement Worldwide, and the Anambra/Imo Paternership Movement.

In his remarks, the President of ASA UK & Europe, Hon Christian Onuorah, explained that the association decided to back Mr Ozigbo because he is “the only candidate that possesses the qualities that Anambra State needs at the moment”.

The Director for Diaspora Affairs for the PDP Anambra Governorship Campaign Organisation, Barr. Ike Oligbo, who represented Mr Ozigbo at the event, thanked the groups for showing solidarity and pledging support for the PDP candidate.

According to Barr Oligbo, the forthcoming election is critical to the future of Anambra State and electing the wrong person would be disastrous.

Oligbo assured the gathering that Ozigbo’s Ka Anambra Chawapu blueprint would rapidly develop Anambra State and serve as a catalyst for a renaissance in South-Eastern Nigeria.

While reacting to the endorsement, Ozigbo said the endorsement reflects the universal feelings of the majority of Ndi Anambra no matter where they live.

“Over the past months, I have actively engaged Ndi Anambra at the grassroots, within and outside Nigeria, and our message is, by far, the most acceptable to a majority of Ndi Anambra,” Ozigbo, a multiple-award-winning global CEO, said.

“I thank Ndi Anambra in diaspora for your support, and I look forward to ultimately partnering with you to actualise an Anambra that we can all be proud of.

Several distinguished guests attended the event, including Hon Chris Onuorah, the ASA, UK Branch; Hon Elijah Sambo, the Chairman of PDP, UK Chapter; Dr Ugochukwu Muorah, the UK Coordinator of Anambra PDP Governorship Campaign Organisation; Lady Jane Ezeolu, the Chairperson of Global Consolidation Movement Worldwide; Mazi Godson Azu, the President of the United Movement Worldwide for Val Ozigbo and Chief Daniel Uzoma, the President of Anambra/Imo Partnership Movement.

In the past few weeks, several political, women, youth, church groups, and influential personalities have stepped forward to endorse the candidacy of Mr Ozigbo, citing his inspiring personality, his tall professional and career achievements, and his ability to unify Anambra.

Ozigbo has captured the imagination of Nigerians with his inspiring message of renewal and revolutionary approach to electioneering. In less than two years, his Ka Anambra Chawapu message has spawned one of the most significant political movements in Nigeria’s recent history.