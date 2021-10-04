By Nwafor Sunday

Imo state government has denied media report that Chioma Uzodinma, wife of Hope Uzodinma, governor of the state was kidnapped.

Rumor had it that Chioma was abducted on Monday, following the high rate of insecurity in the state.

Reacting, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, denied the report, saying that the enemies of the state are the ones spreading the rumored kidnapped.

His words: “There is no truth in that. Those who are behind the rumour are wicked and are devil’s agents. They are the ones wishing the state bad.”

HIGH RATE OF INSECURITY IN THE SOUTH-EAST

Yesterday, unknown gunmen set ablaze the offices of the Directorate of State Service (DSS) and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Nnewi, Anambra State, leaving two people dead.

They also burnt the country home of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Joe Igbokwe who is based in Lagos.

Five days ago, reports had it gunmen murdered Chike Akunyili, husband to the late Dora Akunyili, ex-minister of information and communication and eight others at Nkpor junction, Anambra state.

These incidents today gave birthed ‘Exercise Golden Dawn’, an exercise launched by the Nigerian army to provide security in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria