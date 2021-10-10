.

By Tunde Oso

The Organisation for Ndokwa Unity, a.ka. Ndokwa Unite has announced the death of its Chairman, Mr Steve Uwie, whose sad news took place yesterday.

In a statement singed by the duo of Onotu Henry Okechukwu and Dr. O. P. B Opia, the Ndokwa elitist group representing the “totality” of the interests of the people of Ndokwa/Ukwani Federal Constituency, Delta State, made this known in Asaba, that Uweh, 66, died after a brief illness in the early hours of Thursday, October 7, 2021.

According to the group: “We regret to announce the passage of our Chairman, Chief Steve Ossai Uweh, which sad event took place at the Election Comfort Hospital , Asaba, yesterday.

“Uweh retired from Julius Berger as Manager Human Resources, following the stroke he suffered, which he defiantly battled for 15 years before the latest attack, which took his life,” the statement read in part.

Uweh, according to the group was an embodiment of patriotism to his country and ethnic nationality, Ndokwa.

“He was a wordsmith whose command of the Ukwuani language was perfect and inimitable. He gave vision to the Organisation of Ndokwa Unity (Ndokwa Unite), through which he fought for anything that would uplift his people, and also for the repositioning of Ndokwa Neku as the foremost, umbrella organisation for all Ndokwa people.

“Regrettably, with his death, a chapter in the encyclopedia of Ukwuani language and personification of Ndokwa dreams has closed,” the group lamented.