By Gabriel Olawale

Renowned Political Economist, Prof. Pat Utomi, Publisher Today’s Woman, Adesuwa Onyenokwe, and the legendary Comedian, Ali Baba among others are set to grace the Abiola Champ Salami’s book presentation, The Magic of Emotional Intelligence, on Sunday October 31 this year.

Other dignitaries expected at the programme include Hon. Seyi Adisa, a legislator; the Founder SIAF, Segun Awosanya (Sage); CEO Alphareach Media, J.J Omojuwa; Co-founder V&R Partners Ltd, Dr. Ibiene Ogolo; CEO Futuresoft, Nkemdili Begho; Founder Africa Advocacy Alliance, Adefunke Adeyemi.

They also include the CEO Slice Media Solutions, Khadijah Lamidi; CNN Africa Supervising Editor, Stephanie Busari; Lanre Olusola, The Catalyst; renowned Political Economist, Prof. Pat Utomi; Executive Vice Chairman ChocolateCity Group, Audu Maikori; superstar Actress, Juliet Ibrahim; and Publisher Brand Communicator, Joshua Ajayi.

The book presentation which is a hybrid program will feature a discussion on Achieving Peak Performance with The MAGIC of Emotional Intelligence. This program will equip organizations and individuals with the right tools for achieving their goals.

Interested participants are encouraged to click on bit.ly/ChampionsTribeHangout to join the discussion.