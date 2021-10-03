.says depreciation unleashing unimaginable hardship on Nigerians

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Middle Belt Movement for Justice and Peace, MBMJP, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently take steps to save the Nigerian Naira from sliding further saying the depreciation of the country’s currency is unleashing unimaginable hardship on Nigerians.

Convener of the MBMJP, Comrade Joe Bukka in a statement weekend in Makurdi lamented that the depreciation of the Naira might sparked off agitations in all sectors of the economy as the purchasing power of Nigerians was being eroded daily due to the slide.

He said it was ridiculous to allow the Naira lose over 250 percent of its value in six years, lamenting that the development had impoverished Nigerians beyond what anyone imagined when the All Progressives Congress, APC, too over the reign of power in 2015.

“The APC had promised Nigerians a better life and improved economy in 2015. But the reverse is the case; we are currently going through the worst economic challenge ever witnessed in the history of this country.

“This government came in when the Dollar exchanged N185 but today six years after the Dollar is heading for N700 thereby triggering the worst inflation anyone can think of in this country.

“Strangely, our leaders are not worried; and this economic hardship is peculiar to Nigeria, go round the small countries bordering us you will be surprised that they are enjoying economic stability but because of bad policies we have been plunged into unimaginable hardship.

“We are calling on President Buhari to immediately take steps to stop the slide, maybe launch an operation save the Naira because it is becoming an embarrassment especially when you compare the value of our currency to those of smaller neighboring countries who are enjoying economic stability.

“The hardship is becoming unbearable and the grumbling of Nigerians is becoming louder by the day. This government must take steps to redeem itself because they met an economy that was sailing smoothly but now the ship is going under and they seem helpless,” he said.