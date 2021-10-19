…Unknown gunmen issued 2-week notice – Community source

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the killing of two traditional rulers by unknown gunmen in the Njaba local government area of the state.

Vanguard was told by the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mike Abattam.

The incident was said to have happened at about 02:32 pm, that the unknown gunmen came in their vehicles and motorcycles stormed the meeting of the monarchs and shot two of them and drove away while other monarchs who struggled to escape sustained injuries as well as their drivers.

Vanguard gathered that the attack was planned and the assailants came based on the information that their target victims were present at the meeting held by monarchs in the area.

As at the time of filing this report the details of the names of the monarch who were allegedly shot dead were yet to be revealed but sources claimed the communities affected were Okwuodor and Ihebineowerri among other communities.

When Vanguard tried to find out the reason for the attack, another source from the community, said: “These guys have been terrorising the communities and Njaba local government area they came on target

But at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that the unknown gunmen “had issued notice long time ago that they were coming to attack and that traditional rulers will also be affected.

“These guys have not hidden so they are known by these community leaders. They come face to face and warn you. If you want to know what I am telling you drive along between Njaba and Orlu town between 09:30 pm and 11:30 pm you will see them moving freely in the night with their guns.

“Sometimes you see them by 8 pm. They claim to be for the agitation and that they want their territory. I worry that they even overpower these security agents. Something must be done about this.”

However, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Abattam, said: “Two traditional rulers were shot dead. They came and attacked them and ran away. I did not know if they died instantly there but they were confirmed that they were dead.

“I don’t have the names of these traditional rulers but when I get it I will let you.”