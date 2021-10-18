One patrol, one exhibit vehicles were destroyed — Police

By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

Unknown gunmen have attacked the popular 135 police station in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The suspects were said to have freed all the detainees within the custody of the Police.

Vanguard gathered that the gunmen stormed the station around 2am on Monday morning and shot sporadically before proceeding to release all the suspects in custody which local sources said are more than 30 in number.

The gunmen further set the vehicles within the premises of the affected Police Station ablaze.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP

Loveth Odah who confirmed the attack in the State added that one police officer was killed during the attack.

According to her, the police station was attacked at about 11:50PM of 17th October, 2021.

She the popular 135 Police Station was burnt, one patrol and one exhibit vehicle were also burnt during the attack.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Aliyu Garba had visited the place to ascertain the level of destruction even as he spoke with traditional Rulers and relevant stakeholders on possible ways to beef up security in the area.”

Vanguard News Nigeria