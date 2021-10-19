.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka in Anambra State, has signed a Private Public Partnership, PPP, arrangement with integrated Mass Transit Companies to create jobs, employment through the establishment of UNIZIK’s transport sector.

The Chairman, Dolphite Ventures, Okoro Chinedum Benedict, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri on Tuesday.

According to Okoro’s statement, “On October 14, 2021, Prof. Charles Okechukwu Esimone, the Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka signed an MoU with Dolphite Ventures Nigeria Limited and Legacy FMCG Nigeria Limited for the establishment of Unizik Transport Scheme (UTS).

“The proposed Unizik Transport Scheme (UTS) is a Five Billion Naira

(N5, 000,000,000.00) Public-Private Partnership (PPP) integrated Mass Transit project between Higer bus company limited China, China FAW group & China National Heavy Duty Company limited (SINOTRUK) all represented by Legacy FMCG Trading Company Nigeria Limited. This project is being promoted by Dolphite Ventures Nigeria limited.

“The UTS project is aimed at supporting the University to benefit from the huge economic potentials inherent in the transport sector; and to create an Alternative Source of revenue for the University. The project is part of our Post COVID-19 economic plan, designed to create jobs for the students and assist institutions to leapfrog from the devastating economic downturn occasioned by the pandemic. We desire to help Nigerian Universities take a lead in sustainable investment programmes.

“The UTS will redefine transportation in the country using State of the Art applications such as Automated Transport Management Systems (ATMs). We shall blend transportation with pleasure, comfort and confidence.”

Adding his voice, the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Legacy FMCG, Mr Tony Godson Uzoma, said: “The University and its environs will benefit from Gradual Technology/Knowledge Transfer associated with the Multi-Purpose Vehicle Assembly Center and the Higher G-BOS monitoring fleet (IT infrastructure) which will be sited inside the school.”