By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Governing Council of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, weekend, appointed Chairman/CEO of Stanel Group, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, Founder, President and Chairman, Coscharis Group, Dr Cosmas Maduka, Chairman Seplat Petroleum Development Company, Dr ABC Orjiakor, Chairman of Chisco Group, Dr Chidi Anyaegbu, MFR, as members, Board of Directors of UNIZIK Business School.

The newly inaugurated members of the Board include Founder, Centre for Value in Leadership, Prof Pat Utomi; President/CEO of Ultimus Holdings, Dr Ifeanyi C. Odii; CEO of M-P Infrastructures Ltd, Dr Clement Nwogbo; Chairman/CEO, Nero’s Pharmaceutical, Dr Poly Emenike MON, and Founder, Dr Okey Anueyiagu Foundation, Dr Okey Anueyiagu.

In a separate letter of appointment signed by the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Charles O. Esimone, and with subject, ‘Appointment as Member, Board of Directors, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Business School, Awka’, reads in part, “Considering your wealth of multi-faceted experience in Business and the boardroom, I am convinced that your participation in the board of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Business School shall be of immense benefit to the school and the University.”

In his acceptance speech, during the inaugural meeting of the Board on Saturday, Uzochukwu, laden with emotion saw the appointment as a result of he mentorship he received from the Cosharis boss, Cosmas Maduka who nurtured him to where he is in life today.

He described the award as a rare honour and to have found himself in the same Board room with his revered mentor and life coach, and expressed gratitude to him (Maduka) in tears.

He said it is a life debt he forever owes him as he has the rare privilege to be in the midst of the board members of a respected citadel of knowledge.

In recognition of his enormous contributions to Nigerian economy, human capacity development, and empowerment, the Stanel CEO has been honoured with several appointments and prestigious awards nationally and internationally.

Also recall that on June 24, 2021, Uzochukwu was also meritoriously appointed as one of the youngest members of Governing Council of the prestigious Igbinedion University, Okada, one of the foremost first private universities in Nigeria.

Similarly, since February 2018 till date, he remains the youngest Board Member of Golden Tulip West Africa Limited, among others.

He is a recipient of the African Achievers Award under Enterprise and Business impart category, hosted by renowned British Labour Party politician, Diane Julie Abbott at the United Kingdom House of Parliament on Thursday, November 30, 2017, among others.

