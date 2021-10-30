From left: Dr. Koryoe Anim-Wright, Registrar UPSA; Professor Abednego Feehi Okoe, Vice Chancellor, UPSA; Professor Robert E. Hinson, Deputy Vice Chancellor-Academic, University of Kigali; and Professor Abigail Opoku Mensah, Director, CIEC, UPSA

The University of Kigali (UoK), Rwanda and the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), have agreed to collaborate in several areas which would deepen African footprints in scholarship.

According to UoK’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Prof Robert Ebo Hinson, officials of the two institutions met from 21-22 October in Accra and discussed collaborative issues on how to boost academic service delivery.

Specific areas of collaboration include research publication (articles and books)/reviews, joint curriculum development, student exchange programmes, faculty and staff exchange programmes, executive education, consultancy and outreach activities, joint workshops and assorted training, student and staff scholarships, joint grant proposal writing and other joint innovation projects.

At the heads of the parties’ delegations were Hinson, for UoK, and Professor Feehi Abednego Okoe, UPSA’s vice-chancellor. Others at the meeting were Prof. Abigail Opoku Mensah, Director of the Centre for International Education and Collaboration (CIEC), who was the convener and chairperson of the meeting; UPSA’s deans of the School of Graduate Studies, Evening School and Weekend Schools, Management Studies; a representative of the Dean of the School of Law; the Coordinator of the School of Doctoral Studies; Deputy Director of Public Affairs and Eunice Ahiabor, an Assistant Registrar at the Centre for International Education and Collaboration (CIEC), who was the secretary of the meeting. UPSA scholars who were abroad joined virtually.

UPSA seized the opportunity of the interaction to invite all UoK students, faculty, and staff to attend the 22nd Academy of African Business and Development (AABD) conference which it would host from 17-21 May 2022.

The AABD annual conferences aim at facilitating multidisciplinary research by stimulating collaborations between Africa-based researchers and professionals and their counterparts around the world, by broadening and deepening global understanding of various issues relevant to Africa’s business and development, as well as advancing solutions to its challenges.

The 2022 conference will have tracks including: Accounting, Finance, and Investment; International Aid, Economic Policies and Strategies; Entrepreneurship, Small Business, and the Informal Sector; Exporting, Internationalisation and Foreign Direct Investment; Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Digital Transformation; Human Resources Management and Organisations; Sustainability, Business Ethics and, Social Responsibility; Marketing and Consumer Behaviour; Operations and Logistics/Supply Chain/Project Management; Graduate Student Papers; Research Methods; Special Sessions; Local and Community Development and COVID-19 and Business in Africa.

Hinson intimated that the UoK will take a keen interest in the Graduate Student Papers track and encourage its postgraduate students to submit papers to this conference in conjunction with their supervisors.

UoK’s strong management is led by Vice-Chancellor Prof Tombola M. Gustave and the Board of Promoters is led by Professor Nshuti Manasseh, who has served in several auspicious capacities like Minister of Commerce, Industry, Co-operatives, and Tourism, Minister of Finance and, finally, Minister of Public Service and Labour of the Republic of Rwanda.

Other prominent members of the Board of Promoters include Mr Philibert Afrika, a development economist who has worked for 30 years with the African Development Bank (ADB), occupying high managerial positions, including Secretary-General, Director of Policy, Director of Operations and Director of Regional Integration.

The University of Kigali is an innovative African University with a charismatic multinational senior management team, with leading academics and administrators drawn from countries such as Rwanda, Ghana, and Kenya.

It also has a student population that boasts of thirty-one nationalities demonstrating the university’s international credentials and character.

UPSA has a similar innovative bent to UoK. Its website states that UPSA remains the only public institution in Ghana with the mandate to offer both academic degrees and provide tuition for professional business qualifications, and the University has built systems thereby laying the foundation for a distinctive academic and professional profile somewhat different from the requirements of a purely professional or academic institution.

The UoK Deputy Vice-Chancellor also held a second meeting with the UPSA Registrar and Vice-Chancellor where they discussed the possibility of UPSA extending a doctoral scholarship to the UoK and the exploration of joint doctoral supervision between UPSA and UoK faculty.

