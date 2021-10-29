By Fortune Eromosele

UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu, has been honored and received global Award from the International Institute of Influencers (III) as Special Guest of Honor at United Nations Day event that was organized on the 25 of October , 2021 by the Institute.

Dignitaries present at the event were: HRH Prince Rina Telesphone , Prince of Madagascar, Dr Shama Hussain the Founder and CEO ,The International Institute of Influencers (III), The Pro Vice Chancellor, Crown University Intl Chartered Inc., Dr Rajat Sharma , Dr Daksh Sharma, Assistant Professor Law Bennett University, Times of India Group , Mr Onochie Lawrence, Mr Mario Verissim Horta as Guest Speaker,Dr. Jayanta Choudhury , Associate Professor, National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati

About The International Institute of Influencers (III)

International Institute of Influencers (III) is an organization established to bring ripples of evolution in society by dreaming together. It aims to build the community of Influencers from all over the world.

Influencers are the dreamers with a vision, so International Institute of Influencers aims to build the visionary leaders. We believe that Spiritual education prepares people for life, whereas materialistic education prepares people for the living.

So, preparing people for life with humanistic values is the vision of our organization. It aims to bring harmony between Human Advancement and Environmental growth by creating awareness in the society towards socialization and technological evolution.

The Core area of training focusses on LIFE SKILLS & INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY virtually. As Life Skills are Art of Living, help people to draw their personal and professional sketches of life through Impulsive Life Skill Trainings. Through UPSKILLING YOUTH programmes they are help people in creating themselves instead of finding themselves.