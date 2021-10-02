Unite for sake of Urhobo, UPIA urges UPU factions

Keston Okoro Al-Amin

The Urhobo People International Assembly, a body of the elite class of Urhobo men and women, who are committed to fighting for the interest and integrity of Urhobo nation, has declared their position on the ongoing leadership tussle between the two factions of the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, led by Chief Moses Taiga and Chief Joe Omene.

National President of UPIA, Hon Dr Keston Okoro Mohammed Al-Amin, in a statement, condemned the “pretentious stance of many Urhobo leaders”, who he said live in self-denial of the obvious division in Urhobo leadership.

‘’We are only deceiving ourselves if we say that the ongoing UPU administration has no factions and of course it’s on record and duly justified by history that since 1930 when UPU was establishment factions came into existence.

“So we have experienced such degree of shame before the whole world from the aforementioned two factions of Chief Moses Taiga and Chief Joe Omene

‘’From the spirit of the above we hereby enjoin the two factions of the Urhobo Progress Union to drop their differences and unite not only ahead of the 2023 polls but for the best and general interest and future of Urhobo Nation.

“Otherwise, Urhobo will rise up against both factions to end the show of shame that has reduced the worth of Urhobo nation over the years’’.

Releasing the statement to newsmen in Asaba, the National President of the group, Hon Dr Liege-Lord Keston Okoro Mohammed Al-Amin, noted that the two factions of the Urhobo Progress Union represents a major statement on the discipline and characters of Urhobo leaders who live in self denial of the existing factions.

Al-Amin, a former member of the Delta State House of Assembly condemned the continued denial of the both factions of UPU without taking steps to end the imbroglio.

He stressed that while ignoring the faction may be a strategy, the battle for 2023 must be fought on a united platform instead of exposing Urhobo to disparate tendencies and attack from devious enemies, who may capitalise on this situation to hurt the journey towards returning an Urhobo man to government house in 2023.

‘’We have watched with grave concern, the continued silence of critical stakeholders of the Urhobo nation particularly the traditional rulers who seat at the highest throne of leadership in the land at the worrisome existence of factions in the Urhobo Progress Union, the umbrella body of all Urhobo people irrespective of religious, political and economic inclinations.

“That there had been factions of the UPU since 2016 is what many Urhobo people have refused to admit, choosing rather to pretend that all had been well with Urhobo, ignoring the continued struggles by the both factions in media representations and war to escalate the disunity in Urhobo to unimaginable proportions which has obviously generated destructive values to the integrity of Urhobo name indisputably,” he stressed.

Vanguard News Nigeria