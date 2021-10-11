By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The kebbi branch of united nations international children education fund (UNICEF) Monday marked the international day for the girl-child in Kebbi, 11th October internationally has been set aside to celebrate the girl-child.

This year’s day began with a procession in Birnin Kebbi with schools drawn from some selected local governments in the state, according to the state project coordinator Alhaji Isah Usman who spoke at the interactive session with school girls which was held at Shagalinku hotel in Birnin Kebbi said that, the essence of the day is to enlighten the girl child on issues bordering on how they interact with their male colluegues and the need for them to go school.

He further said that, the programm aim to build confidence in the girl child that they can become anything in the society saying they can become doctors, engineers and governors provided they believe in themselves and what we they are doing “why UNICEF is particular about the girl child is because they are the bedrock of the society, they therefore need assistance to achieve there chosing careers”.

Isah explained that, as part of efforts by UNICEF to really assist the girl child at least 100 girls from Kebbi state were trained on gender sensitivity and a message was sent to thier parents in form enlightenment for them to enroll the girl child to school in order to reduce the number of out of school children particularly the girl child in kebbi as it is the main thrust of UNICEF.

Usman stated that, days before the main day as part of activities that were lined up by UNICEF in collaboration with Kebbi State universal basic education organised a cultural activities where girls were drawn from different schools and different tribes to display their divergent cultures to cement inter tribal and cultural relationships.

In continuation of the days programm,the project coordinator said that already some girls have been selected to visit the commissioner of education kebbi state and other places selected for the girls to visit.