



Prof. Florence Obi, Vice Chancellor, University of Calabar, has approved the implementation of Intelligent Digital Identity System (IDID) and the production of biometric-based intelligent identity cards, in order to have digital profiles of students of the institution.

This was announced in a statement by the Registrar of the university, Mr Gabriel Egbe, and issued to newsmen on Saturday, in Calabar.

According to the vice chancellor, the decision was in line with the management’s desire to drive a digital education transformation.

”Consequent on the decision taken, the IDID service team will be visiting the various academic departments and institutes, to digitally profile the students,” she stated.

Obi further noted that all students would be required to present themselves for the triple exercise of Personal and Demographic Data Capture, Direct Digital Image Capture, as well as the Direct Biometric Data Capture.

The vice chancellor added that departments and institutes had been directed to provide students’ information, osn excel spreadsheet.

She noted that they were to also give the university’s IDID team the necessary cooperation, for a prompt and seamless exercise.