By Fortune Eromosele

UNESCO Laureate Prof. Bashiru Aremu has lauded the efforts of Zimbabwe Professor in person of Prof Gabriel Kabanda for his excellent presentation at the 6th ACDE Triennial General Conference in Ghana.

Speaking as a Keynote speaker, he spoke on the topic “Anchoring AI/Machine learning on the African Technological Innovation and Investment Table.”

The Chairman of the Conference, who is the Chairman of the University Council of National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) , Professor Peter Okebukola, announced that Prof Gabriel Kabanda as a Keynote Research paper was probably one of the best he has come across in the world in the past 7 years.

Consequently, His Excellency the Former President of Nigeria & Chief Guest of Honour, Olusegun Obasanjo, made a commitment to publish his paper worldwide and he also promised him that will write him shortly concerning a possible award in due course.

Professor Gabriel Kabanda D.Sc., Ph.D., M.Sc., B.Sc, FZAS, who is one of Most Notable and Top Distinguished Professor of the 21st Century endorsed by International Chartered World Learned Society under authority of UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu who is World Grand President of International Chartered World Learned Society, Prof Gabriel Kabanda is Fellow and Secretary of Zimbabwe Academy of Sciences and Secretary General of Africa Asia Dialogue Network and many other accolades.