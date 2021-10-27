.

It was a carnival of sort when the co-founder of the Organisation for Ndokwa Unity, a.k.a. Ndokwa Unite, Onotu Henry Okechukwu, buried his mother in-law, Madam Agnes Esu Ossai, who died at the age of 82.

The octogenarian mother of Onotu Okechukwu was before her death a community leader of note, who wielded authority among the women folk within and outside Umutu community in Ukwani Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to the bereaved son in-law, Madam Agnes led a fulfilled life as she was able to to make the best out of her children and that her death was a great loss to the young ones, who drew immense wisdom from the octogenarian while she was alive adding the his late mother in-law was a source of inspiration and wisdom to the young ones describing her death as a huge loss to the people of Ndokwa nation.

He further stated that the late Madam Agnes, was good to all who came across her, a reason he alluded to the mammoth crowd which greeted the occasion of her burial which took place at her family compound in Umutu, an Ukwani speaking community of the oil-rich state.

Her children, specifically his wife, Mrs. Henry Okechukwu, Onotu Okechukwu noted is a thorough bred and product of a disciplined and principled mother an indication he noted speaks volume of the person and character of his late mother in-law stating that she was a mother to all in every ramification and a definition of the word saying, in her life time, Madam Ossai exuded: high moral probity and integrity two legacies he said was bequeathed of her family adding that it will live in the memory of the entire family.

“Until her death, my mother in-law was sick for quite a long time due to old age and we her children rallied her until she breath her last and we are thankful to God that our mother slept well. We shall celebrate her life and mourn the death of our mother who departed this sinful world for the great beyond. We loved her but her creator loves her most and to that we surrender and our solace is in God and in the hope to meet her and part no more in resurrection,” the mourning Onotu stated.

At the event were notable personalities from all walks of life including: the Commissioner for Education (Primary), Delta State, Chief (Hon.) Chika Ossai; Dr Friday Okei; Sir Jonathan Ochonogor, who led the Old Boys of Saint George’s Grammar School, Obinumba; the State Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dan Ossai and the Deputy Provost, College of Education, Agbor, Dr. Tony Ukpene; Chief C.C.Oyemike and Wilfred Ogakwu of MTN Nigeria, amongst many other dignitaries.