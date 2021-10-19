By Paul Olayemi

Youths from SEPLAT, host Community, Ugborhen in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State were on Wednesday presented with starter-packs each to enable them start income yielding businesses after an intensive skill acquisition trainee programme put together by the community and Seplat Energy Plc.

The fourth batch of the skills acquisition trainees’ graduation ceremony held at the Ugborhen Community hall, in Ugborhen was part of Seplat’s capacity building programme which selects and trains participants from the company’s impact communities.

Commissioning the starter packs, Eng Folorunsho Afolabi, Managing Director, Seplat West Limited, who was represented by Mr Elias, while congratulating the graduands said this was part of Seplat corporate social responsibility to host communities, saying the programme was designed to eliminate social and economic issues like joblessness, poverty, crime and restiveness in communities, adding that it will also help to develope positive attitude towards work, and build self reliant youths.

Earlier in his address, the President of Ugborhen Community, Dr Nelson Ukoko, while thanking Seplat, said the starter pack was a new beginning, he admonished them not to trade it for anything on earth, “that you are not a graduate does not mean you cannot succeed in life” adding that he is already working on a new plan for others to benefit.

Mr Iyeni Samuel, an environmental expert who also congratulated the graduands said, “government cannot employ everybody so it’s good Seplat and Ugborhen has put up this programme, so they must not sell their Starter packs, they can get people to employ as far as they are dedicated to their job”

One of the beneficiaries, Okpako Blessing, who spoke, thanked Seplat and the Community for the programme, adding that the starter pack presentation was a new dawn in her life.

The beneficiaries trained on various skills, including welding & fabrication, fashion & design, catering and computer technology were presented with certificates and starter packs including welding machines, computer sets, sewing and weaving machines, generators and catering materials.