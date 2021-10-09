Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni will be retested for COVID-19 after three of his aides tested positive for the virus, his physician said on Friday.

The president’s consultant physician, Joseph Okiria, tweeted that the aides had tested positive on their return with the President from trips to the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia.

“Following President Museveni’s recent return from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Addis Ababa, three presidential aides have tested positive for COVID-19.

“ Despite best efforts and measures including daily PCR testing and full vaccination,” Okiria said.

He said the staff who tested positive are in isolation and are receiving care.

ALSO READ: NIS introduces visa on arrival to boost foreign investments –Controller

Okiria added that the President and other members of the team tested negative and will be retested.

“This highlights the continued difficulty of safe travel during the pandemic and the importance of testing all inbound and outbound travellers.”

The number of daily infections in the country continued to drop, with less than 100 cases being registered, according to the health ministry.

The Ugandan government recently resolved that incoming and outbound travellers would be tested for COVID-19.

As of Friday, 124,437 total infections had been registered with 3,172 deaths and 96,237 recoveries since the outbreak started in March 2020.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria