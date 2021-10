By Emmanuel Okogba

Italy suffered only its first loss in 38 matches after falling 2-1 to Spain in the semi final of the UEFA Nations League on Wednesday. Both goals for Spain were scored by Ferran Torres.

The Azzurri’s run dates back to 2018 where they last sufered a loss, a 1-0 defeat to Portugal. The European champions got a lifeline in the 83rd minute when Lorenzo Pellegrini drew one back but it was a little too late as Luis Enrique’s men will now match on into Sunday’s final.