The Consul General of the United Arab Emirates, UAE, in Nigeria, Dr. Abdulla Al Mandoos, has congratulated Nigeria on the occasion of her 61st Independent anniversary.

This was contained in a statement made available to Vanguard in Lagos.

According to him, “Today makes the 61st year of independence of a very great nation. These past years have been filled with growth and excellence pioneered by the effort of the people of this great country.

“Her citizens have shown true resilience to move even higher.

“As we celebrate the independence of Nigeria today, we also celebrate the collaboration and tenacity of the beautiful people of Nigeria. We wish Nigeria a happy Independence Day. “