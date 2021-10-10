By Emmanuel Okogba

Tyson Fury has labelled Deontay Wilder a ‘sore loser in boxing’ after the Bronze Bomber refused his sportman’s gesture of an embrace and handshake which is common after a fight.

Fury ended Wilder’s challenge with a knockout in the 11th round on Sunday morning to remain undefeated and retain his WBC Heavyweight title.

After the fight, Fury sought to embrace and have a handshake with a battered Wilder but was told that he does not have his (Wilder’s) respect, a comment that didn’t sit well with the Gypsy king.

“Well, you know what, I thought that we fought all out there and all allegations that they made towards me, like throughout the build-up to this fight”, Fury said in the post fight interview.

“We fought like two warriors in there and I went over to shake his hand and say, ‘well done’. And he was like, no, ‘I don’t respect you’.

“I was like, ‘how can you say I cheated when you know in your own heart and your full team knows that you got beat fair and square.’ So it’s just like he’s just a sore loser in boxing.”

