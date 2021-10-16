By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Two persons were reportedly injured as an attempt by hoodlums to disrupt the congress organised by a faction of the All Progressives Congress was repelled by thugs at the venue.

The faction loyal to the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola had organised a parallel congress at Ladsol area of Ogo-Oluwa while the Ileri-Oluwa faction held its congress at Osogbo township stadium.

According to an eye witness, Ismail Adewale, the thugs drove a vehicle from Olaiya area towards the venue around 12:40pm, but where repelled at Ladsol bus stop few metres from the venue, shooting at each other, forcing them to turn back.

The sound of gunshots forced shop owners and residents in the area to scamper for safety and two persons were wounded on their arms.

