In what can be regarded as an unprecedented accomplishment, two teachers from Greensprings School have been pronounced state champions in the 2021 Maltina Teacher of the Year Award. One of the teachers, Mr Lanre Oguntoye, won the Lagos state champion, while the other, Mr David Oluwadara, who recently joined Greensprings from a school in Osun state, won the Osun state champion.

Talking about the process of becoming a champion, Oguntoye who also emerged as a top 10 national finalist said this year’s edition focuses on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adding that he is happy that he was crowned a state champion alongside his colleague.



He said, “The process started around April when interested teachers across the country filled questionnaires and submitted their portfolios about their teaching pedagogy. The edition has a special focus on teachers’ understanding of the SDGs and how they link to academics.”

“The quality of our lesson planning and teaching philosophy was also tested, and we were assessed on how we developed our lessons in line with the SDG. Another important part of this process is peace education, which assesses how teachers teach students about cultural diversity to maintain peace in our society. It was an interesting experience, and I am happy two of us from Greensprings School got the state champion award,” he added.

Commending the teachers, Mrs Lai Koiki, the Executive Director of the school said they prevailed as state champions because of their commitment to the profession. She remarked, “The Greensprings School community is proud of these teachers, and we celebrate them. The confidence they portray in doing what they know how to do best and doing it with all sense of sincerity is commendable. I am sure the award is a well-deserved reward for their sincere love for the teaching profession and their determination to give the best to their students. I am happy that their presentation at the competition and the extra effort put into their work paid off.”

The Maltina Teacher of the Year Award is an annual highly coveted award organized by Nigerian Breweries to celebrate exceptional teachers in the country. The award ceremony took place at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, with the state champions rewarded with ₦500,000 each.