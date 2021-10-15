17-months old Twenties Tribe has emerged the Community Influencer of the year at the maiden edition of the Pulse Influencer Awards. This outstanding community snatched the prize that had the likes of Diary of a Naija girl, Aproko Doctor and a host of other communities in the category.

Other winners of the night were DonJazzy, Ebuka, Erica Nlewedim, Sola Sobowale, Mercy Eke, SymplyTacha, Liquorose, Nengi and many more.

The Pulse Influencer Awards exists to recognize and highlight big and key players in the Influencer space of Africa; those who are building active and engaged communities.

The award night was graced by numerous prominent influencers and online personalities such as Josh2funny, SydneyTalker, BBNaija’s Saskay, Korty, KieKie, Noble Igwe and many others.

Twenties Tribe is a highly sociable and educative community that helps young people in their twenties navigate nearly every aspect of their life. The tribe provides platforms that help career-oriented people, entrepreneurs, students and other professionals lead and transform wherever they find themselves while also giving opportunities for socialization and networking.

The ultimate goal is to help members live well-rounded lives in their twenties and beyond. The community has 10,000+ Twentysomethings across 25 countries and has been a beacon of light in the lives of its members by persistently and consistently providing relatable content, events and programs that enhance their lives.

Speaking after the win, the Tribe Director, David Olasunmonu said: “This award is dedicated to all Tribers across the world and it is a true testament of the work, effort and dedication that has been invested since the inception of the brand 17 months ago.” He added that the award will serve as a springboard for greater achievements and accolades.