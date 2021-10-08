By Dirisu Yakubu

There is no end in sight to the crisis rocking the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as members of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party have been accused of withholding funds meant for the payments of national secretariat staff’s housing allowances and other emoluments.



A senior member of staff who does not want his name in print told our correspondent that some NWC members are sabotaging the efforts of the acting national chairman of the party, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, who had concluded arrangements to pay parts of outstanding allowances owed to staff.

He noted that Elder Akinwonmi sought and got approval of other organs of the party to pay the outstanding allowances, but when the matter was presented to other members of the NWC, they frowned at it and decided against doing the needful.

It would be recalled that the current NWC in 2019, sacked almost half of the workforce of the party, claiming that the staff strength was too bulky and unhealthy and promised to comply with payments of allowances once the number was reduced.

Our correspondent reports that the aggrieved staff members were seen in groups discussing the way forward, with some planning on embarking on a major protest march to demand for the payments of their owed allowances and other emoluments.

One of them who spoke to Saturday Vanguard on condition of anonymity said, “We will embarrass this party if they continue to take us for fools. We have approached them as civilized people. We will take our protest to major streets of Abuja if they fail to do their part. This is no longer funny.”

The PDP is currently entangled in series of crises, chief of which is the controversy surrounding the zoning of its presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 election.

Vanguard News Nigeria