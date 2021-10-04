By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army said yesterday that gallant troops of 25 Task Force Brigade Operation Hadin Kai on Saturday foiled an attempt by the Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP, elements to attack a facility housing scores of surrendered terrorists, killing several of the ISWAP members.

The Army said the superior fire power of troops forced the terrorists to withdraw in disarray and ensured that Damboa did not fall to the antics of ISWAP.

A statement by Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu said: “The Islamic State of West African Province, ISWAP, confronted with the obvious reality of defeat, embarked on a desperate move to undermine the unprecedented depletion in its fighting force, and resorted to attacks surrendered Boko Haram members and their families.

“This antic of terror within terror is being employed by ISWAP to discourage intending surrendering terrorists in their ranks. The latest strategy is not unconnected with the frustration of the group as top ranking commanders and members denounce violent agitation to embrace peace in recent times.

“This palpable apprehension might have led ISWAP on Saturday, October 2, 2021, to embark on a mission to annihilate or capture BHTs, who surrendered in Damboa.

“The gallant troops of 25 Task Force Brigade Operation Hadin Kai whose superior firepower forced the terrorists to withdraw in disarray, ensured Damboa did not fall to their antics.

“The terrorists made futile attempts to access the facility housing the surrendered BHT members but retreated when confronted with the superior firepower of our own troops.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to reassure the good people of Damboa and environs to go about their normal businesses as vigilant troops would proactively continue to provide security of lives and property.

“The general public is also enjoined to provide actionable and timely information on the activities of these criminal elements and their collaborators.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, while commending troops for their doggedness, charged them to take the fight to the terrorists’ enclaves to deny them freedom of action.

“He also reassured them of requisite support as they record more operational gains in Operation Hadin Kai.”

