By Emmanuel Okogba

Gypsy King, Tyson Fury cannot wait to get Deontay Wilder in the ring come Saturday and ‘give him a good hiding’.

They face each other for the third time in a postponed heavyweight title fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The fight was supposed to happen after Wilder initiated a contractual rematch clause but his recovery from a surgery and concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic meant the fight had to be pushed back.

A legal tussle over the expiration of the contract due to continous postponement did not help either.

Both boxers shoved each other during the pre-bout weigh-in to stoke the tension ahead of the fight. Fury stopped a bloodied Wilder in the 7th round when they last met in February of 2020.

Fury believes that as it was last time, the Bronze Bomber will be no match and this will be evident in the good beating he will get.

[ALSO READ] VIDEO: The Bronze Bomber, Doentay Wilder confirms he is from Edo State, Nigeria

“When we were first going to fight, I thought he was a decent man, like a family man, you know, doing it for his kids and all that”, Fury said during a pre-bout interview.

“But now I know he’s a real piece of gabbage, piece of rubbish. And I’m going to knock him spark out on Saturday night. And I cannot wait to get to get him in that ring and give him a good hiding, for sure.

“I might even take it slow with him. I might take it slow and punish him, make him say nomas. I’m living in Wilder’s mind rent-free the whole time, two years.

“Everytime he looks in the mirror he sees Tyson Fury, every time he goes to bed before he closes his eyes at night, he sees the gypsy king, and everything he wakes up and thinks about in the morning. He thinks of Tyson Fury.”

The winner will become the new holder of the WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles.

Vanguard News Nigeria