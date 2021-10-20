•Igbo caucus in NASS working towards securing Kanu’s bail soon —Ekweremadu

•MASSOB declares total shut down of S-East economy

•Drop treason, terrorism charges against Kanu, Igbo youths to FG

By Anayo Okoli, Nwabueze Okonkwo & Chinonso Alozie

Sequel to the amended terrorism charges by the Federal Government, against the detained leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, his lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has asked the Federal Government and others to expect “legal fireworks” tomorrow, saying IPOB legal team was ’eminently prepared’.

Kanu is expected to appear in court in Abuja tomorrow for continuation of his trial.

Ejiofor spoke as Senator Ike Ekweremadu, representing Enugu-West Senatorial District, revealed that National Assembly members from the southeast geo-political zone were currently working assiduously to secure bail for Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, through lawful and legal means.

In an update posted on his Facebook page yesterday, Kanu’s lead counsel, Ejiofor also said his client was in high spirit ahead of the arraignment.

Ahead of his arraignment tomorrow, Kanu had asked millions of his supporters to embark on a dry fast.

The Federal Government had on Monday, filed an amended seven-count charge against Nnamdi Kanu, according to one of his lawyers, Maxwell Opara.

Opara stated this in a short interview with journalists in the premises of the Federal High Court in Abuja when he accompanied Senator Ifeanyi Uba to file a motion on notice, seeking an order granting him leave to visit Kanu in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS.

“The Federal Government has filed an amended seven counts charges against Kanu,” he said.

Reacting to the development, Kanu’s lead counsel, Ejiofor said: “I and my colleague, Alloy Ejimakor, had a very fruitful visitation to Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We discussed a wide range of matters, especially concerning hearing in his case and appearance in court on October 21, 2021.

“The coast is now clear for legal fireworks this Thursday, particularly now that we have been served with a purported “amended charge” in the case. We are eminently prepared for Thursday’s outing, and you won’t be disappointed.

“Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is in good spirit, awaiting his auspicious outing on Thursday, October 21, 2021. He commended those who are in the spirit with him, while declaring that Chukwuokike Abiama has ordained this special day for a victorious outing.

“He requested that the fasting, supplications, and prayers should continue as he noted that they are strongly impacting positively.

“He further implored UmuChineke to be steadfast, and keep their eyes steadily on the ball and pray without ceasing, while believing very strongly that this present situation will pass too and shall end in praises.

“This Thursday is the D-Day and your solidarity/support must be demonstrated within the confines of the law as you have always shown.

“Onyendu specifically asked us to extend his undiluted love and confidence for Umuchineke.”

Igbo caucus in NASS working towards securing Kanu’s bail soon —Ekweremadu

In a similar development, Ekweremadu, a former Deputy Senate President, who spoke as guest of honour at St. Theresa’s Catholic Youth Organization, Abakpa-Nike, Enugu, during their ‘Youth Empowerment Scheme’, YES, tagged: A day with Ike Oha Ndigbo, said he was optimistic that the pressures mounted on the federal government by the Igbo caucus in the National Assembly would surely lead to quicker release of Kanu.

He, however, described the weekly Monday sit-at-home exercise in the South East as counter-productive as, according to him, such an exercise will lead Ndigbo to nowhere, even as he charged Ndigbo to review their choice in their interest.

The lawmaker said:”A choice made by an individual must, from time to time, be reviewed to know how effective it was and be able to make corrections. Even in marriage, a married couple could, from time to time, review their marriage choice and make amendswhere necessary.

“The sit-at-home exercise is even making your enemies happy as you hurt yourselves in the circumstance and I must state here that it is high time we stopped the use of violence and intimidation because nothing can be achieved through force.

“It is either that the sit-at-home was meant to secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu or to ensure that the Biafra agitation was achieved but I bet you, the exercise would achieve neither of the two issues, except through dialogue or by cooperation with those concerned.

“The sit-at-home protest or exercise is not just worsening the economy of the zone but the vulnerable and small skilled manpower and those who earn their living through their daily struggles have been suffering under the weight of that protest. Our school children taking the national examinations, such as WAEC, NECO and others, have to lose a year due to the protest as it affects them”.

MASSOB declares total shut down of S-East economy

Similarly, Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has declared total shut down of South East economy.

A statement issued in Owerri by the leader of MASSOB, Uchenna Madu, said the action was part of the group’s demands to free the IPOB leader and other Biafra agitators detained by the federal government.

MASSOB said security agencies were the ones helping to actualize the sit-at-home ordedr of IPOB with the heavy presence of the security personnel, adding that sit-at-home was a personal decision which nobody was compelled to obey.

The group stated: “The leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, in the spirit of Biafranism and brotherhood among pro-Biafra agitators has declared full support for the call for civil disobedience and total economic and social lockdown against Nigerian state for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“MASSOB demands that the federal government produces Mazi Nnamdi Kanu physically in court on Thursday, October 21. Any form of his absence in court physically will be proof of evidence that he has been killed in DSS’ detention cage. Nigeria’s government should know the implication of not producing Nnamdi Kanu physically in court.

“In the spirit of collaboration and for Biafra’s sake, MASSOB will engage positively in every step, programme and activity that will affect the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“We support other moves that draw Biafra closer to actualization. We shall continue to collaborate and partner with every positive move and step that will affect the release of other comrades in different Nigerian prisons, especially in Awka and Onitsha detention camps.

“The call for stay at home on Thursday, October 21, 2021, which has been our measure and steps for effective civil disobedience, is voluntary. This exercise has always been the life wire of the Biafran struggle which reinforced the potency and acceptability of the Biafra struggle.

“The request for closure of markets, public / private motor parks, schools, and other public business premises is voluntary, not by force. It is a mark of respect and love for our fatherland and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Biafrans shall not be compelled, pressurised or forced to observe the stay-at-home exercise. MASSOB, IPOB, and other pro-Biafra groups will not molest, compel or intimidate anybody to observe the stay-at-home exercise as all our members shall stay indoors. There shall be no physical demonstration, street march, procession, or any other public functions tomorrow in Biafra land.

“The heavy presence of armed Army, Mobile police, DSS, Navy, Civil Defence operatives in major cities of Biafra land since yesterday is a sign of the military being,jittery, fearful and cowardice. It is a mesmerization of President Buhari’s soldiers.

“The panic the presence of soldiers has created in Biafra land will assist immensely the people to complywith our demands. Nigeria security agents are complimenting and justifying the Biafra struggle.

“MASSOB is demanding the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and others detained in Nigerian prisons. The Biafra struggle will continue to unfold in a more confusing nature to Nigeria state until they realize their fruitless efforts in the unjust detention of Nnamdi Kanu.

“No amount of security intimidation, killings, detention, oppression, incarceration, etc will stop the willpower of an indigenous people for self-determination.”

Drop treason, terrorism charges against Kanu, Igbo youths to FG

Also yesterday, some Igbo youths urged the Federal Government to drop the treason and terrorism charges against Kanu and engage in dialogue to resolve the matter outside the court.

Speaking through their leader, Comrade Igboayaka Igboayaka, the youths said resolving the Kanu matter quickly and outside the court would usher in peace in the country, particularly in the South East.

They noted that the continued detention and trial of Kanu would continue to raise tension.

The youths said Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho’s trial could lead Nigeria to the path of peace, if handled diplomatically and tactically but warned that it could also lead Nigeria to destruction, if the Federal Government insisted on over-heating the polity by continued detention of self-determination leaders.

Comrade Igboayaka attributed the escalation of disagreement between the federal government and pro-Biafra groups to lack of justice, equity and fairness in the way the federal government treated the people of the South East and called for equal treatment of the Igbo as other Nigerians.

“The demand for self-determination among Igbo is an evidence of how Igbos are being treated in Nigeria since the end of the civil war. The colossal failure of South East leaders from governors, lawmakers, and other political leaders also fueled the agitations by the young generation,” the youths said.

They called on the Federal Government to follow the path of dialogue and negotiation to resolve crisis with pro-Biafra groups which he hoped would lead to the release of all the people in detention across the country.

“Since 2,000, there have been many MASSOB members in Nigerian prisons. In Awka prison, Anambra State, about 15 members of MASSOB are still in prison for over 13 years,”, he lamented.

He cited a pregnant woman, Mrs. Onyedika Orji, who gave birth in the prison as an example.

Vanguard News Nigeria