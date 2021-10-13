Sharia law

A Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, on Wednesday ordered that a trader, Abdulhamid Yakubu, of Bakin Dogo, be given 80 strokes of cane for denying his sixth child’s paternity.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, affirmed that the child belonged to Yakubu.

Nasir also ordered him to take responsibility and provide for all his children.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Yakubu, had in September, dragged his wife, Maryam Muhammad to the court, alleging that she was an adulterer and he was not the father of his pregnant wife.

NAN also reports that the plaintiff, had earlier been given an option to swear an oath or provide proof regarding the paternity of his affirmation of the pregnancy not being his, but he refused.

The couple had been married for 21 years and the defendant, Muhammad, gave birth to the sixth child, named Abdulaziz, whose paternity.

